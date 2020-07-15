Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa talk on video call amid rumours of their marriage going kaput; Have they patched up?

Rajeev Sen recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his video call with wife Charu Asopa amidst speculations of trouble in their paradise. Take a look.

Sushmita Sen's brother and his wife Charu Asopa have been hogging headlines for quite some time now, courtesy, their troubled marriage. However, Rajeev's latest social media hints that they have finally cleared their differences, and things are fine between the two. Just a few hours ago, Rajeev took to his Instagram handle to share a story of his video call with wifey Charu. Yes, the duo chatted on a video call together, leaving everyone surprised. Both, Charu and Rajeev are seen beaming with happiness in the screenshot.

One can see Rajeev wearing a white shirt, while the Mere Agne Mein actress's hands are filled with Mehendi. The duo is seen smiling, and they seem to enjoy the moment together. The picture also had some text written on it, which read, 'Hi Charu, Hi Rajeev (shooting star emoji) (smiling emoji). To all our fans who love us unconditionally (heart emoji).' This Instagram story of Charu and Rajeev has left their fans in a tizzy, and everyone is wondering if they have patched up again.

Take a look at Charu and Rajeev's video call here:

Rumours of trouble in Charu and Rajeev's paradise began when the actress dropped Rajeev's surname (aka Sen) from her social media handles. Since then, the couple has been sharing cryptic posts on their respective social media handles, hinting that everything is not fine between them. Moreover, Rajeev moved out of his house with Charu and flew to Delhi two months ago, adding fuel to the fire. Both Rajeev and Charu have neither confirmed their split nor reconciliation.

