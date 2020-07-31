Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa: Unfollowing on Instagram to deleting pics; Here's the TIMELINE of their relationship

Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, and TV actress Charu Asopa tied the nuptial knot in Goa on June 16, 2019.

Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen, and TV actress Charu Asopa tied the nuptial knot in Goa on June 16, 2019, and the couple who recently completed one year to their wedding, have started facing issues in their relationship. That’s right! Well, we say this because model and entrepreneur Rajeev and TV actress Charu, who are both active on social media, recently, deleted their marriage photos from their respective social media channels, and also, as per reports, are not staying in together. Yes, while Rajeev Sen has jetted off to New Delhi, Charu continues to stay in Mumbai.

While all their fans were conjecturing about their relationship status, everyone is visibly confused about the status because while sometimes, they delete photos of each other and on other occasions, they post photos with each other and in turn, resting all the break up rumours. Well, if we look at the timeline of their relationship, Rajeev and Charu have always been in news for their break-up and then patch-up and so, we bring to you the timeline of their relationship.

Unfollow each other on Instagram

Sometime in July 2019, reports suggested that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have unfollowed each other on Instagram and while fans wondered as to why would they unfollow each other on social media just weeks after their marriage, rumours were rife that their move can either be a publicity-seeking stunt or a genuine case of acrimony. Next, we know all was well between the two as they started following each other again on Instagram.

Deleted social media posts with each other

Right from Day 1, both, Charu and Rajeev have been tight-lipped about their relationship, but what added fuel to fire was when Rajeev Sen deleted all his pictures with Charu from Instagram followed by Charu doing the same.

Rajeev talked about someone brainwashing Charu

Sometime in July 2020, Rajeev talked about Charu when she publicly said that he had left her alone in Mumbai amid lockdown. Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder."

Charu opened up about her relationship with Rajeev

Post deleting each other’s photos, in July 2020, Charu Asopa, in an interview, got talking about her relationship with Rajeev as she said that it was Rajeev who suddenly left her alone in Mumbai, a few days after the lockdown. "Rajeev left me alone in Mumbai, a few days after the lockdown. I got to know that he is in Delhi through his Instagram posts," she said. Well, earlier, Rajeev had posted on Instagram that Charu is being brainwashed and to this, Charu had said that, “I am not being brainwashed by anyone. Rajeev left without saying anything and I have been managing on my own in these tough times. I even tried contacting him after he left but he didn't take my calls.”

Video calling each other

On July 15, 2020, amid breakup rumours, Rajeev Sen shared a photo on Instagram wherein the two were seen videochatting with each other. Well, fans were left in a confused state of mind as after talking openly about their relationship in the media, and levelling accusations against each other, the two were enjoying romantic videos calls with each other. Yes, Rajeev and Charu confused everyone when Rajeev shared a picture from his recent video call with Charu on social media, thanking fans for their ‘unconditional love’ and this came just a few hours after Charu told media that Rajeev had left her alone in Mumbai after a fight and flew to Delhi.

Cryptic posts on social media

On July 16, 2020, Charu Asopa had shared a cryptic post on social media about arguing with stupid people. Amid rumours of a fallout with Rajeev, actress Charu had shared a cryptic post on social media that added to news of a rift as her post read, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”

After deleting all their photos, Rajeev shares photos with Charu

On July 31, 2020, amid speculations of a fallout, Rajeev Sen took to Instagram to share a photo with Charu from their sangeet ceremony wherein the two are all smiles and walking hand in hand and soon after, their fans expressed a sense of relief seeing Rajeev post photos on social media with Charu.

ALSO READ: Rajeev Sen BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of his separation with wife Charu Asopa: Someone is brainwashing her

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×