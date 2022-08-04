Rajeev Sen praises Charu Asopa for looking 'beautiful' in a saree amid their divorce rumours; WATCH

Rajeev Sen is back in Mumbai from his Delhi trip and is spending time with his family. The actor is an avid vlogger and in his latest vlog, he praised his wife Charu Asopa. The video was recorded on the first Monday of the 'Saawan' month, and on this pious occasion, Charu visited the temple with their daughter Ziana to seek blessings. The Mere Angne Mein actress wore a red saree with 'sindoor' and jewelleries. Rajeev loved her look and called it "beautiful."

Rajeev Sen drove in his car and kept talking to his fans about how Charu Asopa always looks "beautiful" in sarees. He said that Charu might also create a video with Ziana from the temple. Rajeev uploaded this video on YouTube but later, he edited the "praising" portion. However, one of Rajeev's fans uploaded the original video on their channel, which has Rajeev talking about Charu. The actress, too, sported the 'sindoor' for the 'puja.' This caught the netizens' eyes and they even questioned her on the post if they have reconciled again.

Watch the video by Rajeev Sen here: CLICK

In the vlog, Rajeev played with his daughter Ziana, and met a friend at a cafe outlet, which specialises in healthy and organic foods. Later, they headed to the gym. Rajeev even did some shopping for his house from the supermarket. He purchased a broom, a packet of green tea, and other food items from the store in Gokuldham, situated in Goregaon east, Mumbai.

In his previous video too, Rajeev expressed his concern for Charu and said that she has lost weight and is doing a great job as a mother. Talking about Charu, she alleged that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and is more than often in Delhi. She has also deleted his pictures from her Instagram. Rajeev, on the other hand, has retained his family photos.

Charu had earlier told ETimes that she sent a notice to Rajeev for amicable separation as he has trust issues, and she wants Ziana to grow in a safe environment.

Also Read | Amid separation reports from Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen expresses concern for her and baby Ziana's health

