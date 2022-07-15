Rajeev Sen REACTS to sister Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi’s relationship: Was not aware of it at all

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s recently-announced relationship has taken the internet by storm. The former IPL chairman took to his Instagram space last night and shared a slew of photos with the Main Hoon Naa actress. In the snapshots, the cozied-up lovebirds could be seen having a good time together, as they vacationed in Maldives and Sardinia. In the caption, Lalit Modi mentioned that he is starting a new beginning with his ‘better looking partner’ Sushmita. The post went viral in no time. And now, Sushmita’s brother and actor Rajeev Sen has reacted to the buzz about her relationship with Modi.

Rajeev Sen reacts to Sushmita Sen’s relationship with Lalit Modi

Talking to ETimes, Rajeev said that he was not aware of Sushmita’s relationship with Modi. “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can’t comment as of now,” he said.

Lalit K Modi’s photos with Sushmita Sen

In the pictures that Lalit K Modi posted on his Instagram space a few hours back, we can see Sushmita and Lalit cozying up in several pictures. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen seated on a boat as the actress clicks a selfie. Then comes a picture where the two are seated together and Sushmita is flaunting her ring. Later we can see a happy selfie of the two followed by a couple of old pictures of the two. Sharing these pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. (a slew of emojis). In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (heart face emoji, and kiss emoji).”

For the unversed, Sushmita was earlier dating model Rohman Shawl. In December last year, the actress took to her social media space and announced that Rohman and she have parted ways after being in a relationship for three years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita will soon be seen in the third season of her much-loved and appreciated series Aarya.

