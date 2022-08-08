Rajeev Sen shares love-filled PIC with wife Charu Asopa; Have they buried the hatchet amid divorce reports?

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the news for the past few days due to their relationship status. It all began when Charu, in her vlog on YouTube shared that Rajeev is an "emotionally unavailable" father and doesn't spend enough time with the family. She further said that Rajeev disapproved of her posting their daughter Ziana's photos and videos on social media. Charu and Rajeev even gave interviews where the Mere Angne Mein actress said that she is taking the legal route and has given "enough chances" to him. Rajeev, on the other hand, said that Charu hid her past marriage from him and often plays the 'victim card.'

Seems like all is well in Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's paradise now. Rajeev returned to Mumbai from Delhi a week ago, and ever since, he has been spending time with his family and vlogging. In his first vlog after landing in Mumbai, he mentioned Charu going to the temple with Ziana on Shravan's Somvaar (Monday). Rajeev also praised Charu for being a 'great mother' to Ziana and noticed that in the process, she lost a lot of weight. In the other vlog, he couldn't stop gushing over how 'beautiful' Charu looks in sarees. Later, he edited that portion of his video but his fans uploaded the original video.

Amid all of this, Rajeev Sen has shared a photo with Charu Asopa that has left several tongues wagging. Rajeev captioned the photo with a red rose emoji as the duo posed together. In the photo, Charu is seen in a pink halter-neck attire while Rajeev has worn an orange t-shirt as he wraps her around his arms.

Check out the picture here:

About Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

For the unversed, Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen's brother and after dating Charu Asopa for a year, they tied the knot. Reportedly, differences cropped up between the two in the first year of marriage itself. However, each time, they sorted them out and gave their marriage several chances. They were also blessed with daughter Ziana in November 2021.

Also Read | Rajeev Sen praises Charu Asopa for looking 'beautiful' in a saree amid their divorce rumours; WATCH

