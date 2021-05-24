Rajeev Sen speaks on the anticipation of his first child with wife Charu Asopa: It feels like a dream

Rajeev Sen opens up on announcing pregnancy with wife Charu Asopa as he shares his excitement of anticipating his first child. Read further to know what he said.

Recently Rajeev Sen with his wife Charu Asopa announced the first pregnancy with utter happiness. The couple is beyond excited to welcome their first child and experience an enriching life with the child. Charu announced the pregnancy via Instagram and got a lot of love from fans. Rajeev has recently spoken about the excitement he feels of becoming a father and entering this new phase of life. In a conversation with Times of India, he also spoke about understand the added responsibility that comes with raising a child and candidly spoke about how he thinks Charu will be a great parent.

Rajeev had previously also spoken about the happiness and good wishes he received from sister Sushmita Sen. “I am absolutely thrilled and so excited. I still cannot believe the fact that we are going to become parents. It feels like a dream. But it is a dream that has come true. Initially, when I heard the news, I could not believe that I will become a father in a few months,” says Rajeev who is absolutely elated by the thought of becoming a father soon. Rajeev opened up on the responsibility a first-time father feels on having to raise the child and said, “Having a child is a big responsibility, but I am sure that Charu and I will be great parents."

Rajeev also mentioned that Charu is currently living with her parents in Bikaner “as she needs a lot of care and the right kind of food for herself and our baby. She is very close to her mother, who is taking great care of her. I am hoping to join them soon after the pandemic situation improves.”

