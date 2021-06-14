Rajesh Khattar on bankruptcy rumours: It is sad that Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter were dragged into it

Rajesh Khattar is not happy with the way his wife Vandana Sajnani’s statement was reported. The actor has also shared a post on his Instagram in this regard.

Recently, there were reports about actor Rajesh Khattar is facing financial issues and that he has gone bankrupt. It started after his wife Vandana Sajnani had said that the couple has used their savings due to frequent trips to the hospital. Now, the actor has finally decided to break his silence on the matter and said that he felt very bad as it is not the case. He cleared the rumours and put an end to it.

In an interview to The Times of India, he said, ‘What more upset me is that Ishaan Khatter and were also dragged into it. This is so bad. As actors, we are habituated to such rumours but this time it was not correct. I cannot imagine myself reaching that state. My family is very supportive and I am thankful for that.” The actor has also shared the article on his official Instagram handle and requested to please verify the facts before posting a story.

It is to be noted here that Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their son Vanraj in August 2019. They became parents after 11 years of their marriage. Coming to his wife's statement, the actor believed that it was blown out of proportion. “She said in the context of the amount we have been spending in the hospital. But it was reported in another way. Soon, I was getting calls from relatives and they also offered help. Before I could react, things went out of the hand,” he added.

On the work front, the actor is known for his roles in the series 'Bepannaah' and 'Beyhadh'.

