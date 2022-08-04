Rajesh Kumar on Mithilesh Chaturvedi's death: There's a complete sense of void, he was family

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has done television shows like Neeli Chhatri Wale, Kayamat, and a few others, passed away on August 3. The actor was suffering a heart ailment and breathed his last in his hometown, Lucknow. Mithilesh was taken to Lucknow for better recovery but he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi shared a post on Facebook to inform the audience about the seasoned actor's demise. He wrote, "आप दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे पिता थे, आपने मुझे दामाद नही बल्कि एक बेटे के तरह अपना प्रेम दिया, भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे" (You were world's best father. You never thought of me as your son-in-law but loved me like your own son. May God grant peace to your soul.)

Rajesh Kumar, who played Mithilesh Chaturvedi's son in Neeli Chhatri Wale, is heartbroken to hear the news about his demise. Rajesh is currently in the UK for a shoot and learned about this "sad" news this morning. While talking to Pinkvilla, Rajesh expressed his grief and said, "Didn't know his condition was bad. I have been here in the UK for the past few days and because of the time difference, I got to know about it this morning. There's a complete sense of void. Everything is just coming back in flashes."

Mithilesh Chaturvedi ji was family: Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh said that he shared a very special bond with Mithilesh Chaturvedi. "I have known him from the time I joined the industry, which is almost 20 years. Our relationship was not just professional, we shared a very different kind of rapport with each other. He had also worked with my wife. It was like full family bonding."

"I spoke to him some two and a half months ago, and that was our last conversation. Khaalipan ho jata hai (There's a huge void)," said Rajesh Kumar.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's career trajectory

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was last seen in Hansal Mehta's superhit series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, where he played the role of the renowned lawyer, Ram Jethmalani. The filmmaker expressed his grief by posting Chaturvedi's photo on his Instagram and folded hands' emojis. He first earned recognition with Ram Gopal Varma's film, Satya. Apart from these films, he acted in Asoka, Koi...Mil Gaya, Aks and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha among others.

