Rajev Paul hospitalised due to high fever days after contracting COVID 19; Pens a gratitude note for fans

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul took to Instagram to inform that he got himself hospitalised days after he tested positive for Covid 19.

Last week Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul tested positive for Coronavirus and informed the same via a post on his social media handles. The actor said that he had travelled from Agra to Mumbai in the past few days and was feeling feverish. Therefore, he connected with a doctor and booked a test for himself. On 7 May, he got the result as Covid 19 Positive. The Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii star has been giving his fans an update about his health on his Instagram.

Now, in his latest post, he informed that he has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai due to a high fever. Rajev also thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised. Sharing a photo of himself, the actor wrote, “Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines @rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here...”

He added, “Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life..Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over...We will be safe ..when all are safe.....”

Rajev’s comments section was filled with speedy recovery messages from his fans and friends from the industry.

Earlier, the actor shared that he had contracted the deadly a few days after he returned from Sasural Simar Ka 2 shoot in Agra. He wrote, “Yes my reports came today and am #POSITIVE I traveled from Agra on Friday 30th April to Mumbai and on Tuesday 4th May I felt feverish, instantly got in touch with Drs and they adviced me home rest and medicines got the test booked for 5th April and today 07th May got the result as Positive. But I am absolutely fit and fine and energetic (sic).”

