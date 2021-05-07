Rajev Paul from Sasural Simar Ka 2 tests COVID 19 positive; Says he is fit and fine in home isolation

Rajev Paul has recently tested COVID 19 positive and shared the news on his social media to inform that he is fit and fine.

The Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 actor, Rajev Paul had recently tested positive for COVID 19 as the result of the test has come today. The actor took to his social media to update his fans about his condition and asking them to not get worried. The actor said that he has traveled from Agra to Mumbai in the past few days and was feeling feverish after that. Hence, he connected with a doctor and booked a test for himself.

As per the post shared by the actor, he shared that he felt feverish a few days ago, hence immediately booked a test for himself. He was tested on 5th May and as per the reports, he tested COVID 19 positive. The actor took to Instagram to share the news to his fans and friends, that he is fit and fine. He said that on realizing that he is feeling feverish, he contacted his doctor. The doctor advised him to take a rest at home and take the medicines. He said that he is absolutely fit and energetic.

See post here-

He further added that he stays by himself so he is in home isolation. He said that he had already shot some episodes of the show before testing positive for the disease. The actor also said that he will continue to entertain his audience on TV and social media.

The actor plays the role of the father of Vivaan and Reyaansh in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2.

