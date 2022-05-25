Rajiv Adatia on joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I'm anxious & nervous to perform stunts, let's see

One of the most popular shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to enter its new season. This reality stunt-based show has a massive fan following, and this season will be as promising as the earlier seasons have been till now. Like every year, this season will also see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants, who fight their worst fears in Cape Town for the trophy, and the demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty will host this season as well. COLORS will likely premiere the new season in August this year.

Speaking of which, Rajiv Adatia is one of the confirmed contestants and he is all set to become a part of this year’s action-packed journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In a recent interaction, Rajiv expresses his excitement about participating in the show. He said, "I'm anxious, nervous to perform the stunts but let's see what happens once we go there." Commenting on the concept of this reality stunt-based show, Rajiv says "Bigg Boss was based on a different concept whereas Khatron Ke Khiladi is an entirely different show compared to Bigg Boss". Rajiv also said that the audience will see a new entertaining and competitive avatar of him in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are also a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show this year. When asked about competition, Rajiv says "Everyone is equally competitive and the show will have a lot of fun and competitive spirit".

Commenting on his stardom, Rajiv says that he loves the attention he is receiving after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. When asked about Rohit Shetty, Rajiv says, "Rohit sir is the best host of the show. He gets angry when he witnesses someone not even trying to participate in the stunt. But I'll participate in each and every stunt and make him proud by showing him what I can do" The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant further thanked his fans for showering their love on him.

