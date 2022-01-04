Rajiv Adatia on losing 14 kg in Bigg Boss 15: Accepting myself was the biggest thing I did on that show

Rajiv Adatia was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He was quite popular in the house as he displayed his humorous and crazy side, which was loved by the audience as well as housemates. He shared a great bond in the house with Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz. He recently opened up on being skeptical about taking up the show due to his thyroid issues, and also talked about his massive weight loss in the house with ETimes.

Rajiv shared, "My new year resolution is to lose more weight. I lost 14 kilos in the house. I have a major thyroid issue because of which my weight fluctuates a lot. When I got a call for this show I was very skeptical if I should do the show or not because I was feeling very uncomfortable with my body. But I decided to go inside the show and I lost 14 kilos. I came out three sizes less than what I was. I want to maintain that and lose 10 more kilos. So that I am back to my normal weight. I now have my thyroid under control. Accepting myself was the biggest thing I did on that show. So I think my new year resolution would be to always keep accepting, loving yourself and follow your dreams."

Talking about his journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house, he shared, "When I went into the Bigg Boss house, I was really big. And it is not because I used to eat much but due to the thyroid issue. I used to gain weight even after eating. When I went inside I just let myself free, that see I am what I am. I told myself I will workout and lose after I go home. But with me my problem was I did not lose weight even after exercising or working out. But now I’ve understood the secret behind weight loss. It is accepting myself the way I am. The moment I accepted myself who I was as a person, the way I am with my flaws, my truth, I started to lose weight. It is not about working out or eating, it is how happy you are from inside. I was just happy being overweight and accepted myself in the house fully."



