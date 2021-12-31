Rajiv Adatia narrates experiencing paranormal activities inside Bigg Boss 15 house: I've seen the ghost twice

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, who was recently eliminated from the show, narrated experiencing paranormal activities inside the house. Talking to a leading daily, Rajiv shared that along with him, Umar Riaz, Pratik, and Nishant saw a ghost. He said they witnessed a small girl passing by.

Narrating the horrific incident, Rajiv told ETimes, "I've seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was sh** scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I've seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows everyday, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us.”

Rajiv further said he is missing the Bigg Boss house and housemates terribly. Recently, he met the ex-contestant and friend Simba Nagpal during an outing. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Simbaaaaa!!! I finally got him out of his house!! Reunion and catch-ups with Simbuuuu!!” Rajiv, today, met former BB contestant Jay and shared a picture-perfect moment with him. “Bhanusalli!!! Sooo good to see you mere bhai!! BB15 catch-ups!!”, he captioned the photo.