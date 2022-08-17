Rajiv Adatia shares a hilarious throwback video from Bigg Boss 15 house; Calls it 'fun memories'

Rajiv Adatia is among the well-known personalities in the showbiz world and came into the limelight after being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Rajiv is quite popular in the entertainment industry and is friends with many popular celebs. He enjoys a huge fan following who shower love on him for his realistic attitude and entertaining skills. He is also connected to his fans through social media and often drops pictures and videos for his followers.

Today, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious throwback video from Bigg Boss 15 house. Sharing this, he captioned, "This scene became iconic!!!! The amount of people I meet and tell me they could not stop laughing at this scene! Everyday at least one Person tells me!! What fun memories!!!". We can also see Neha Bhasin interacting with Rajiv in this video. Fans can't stop laughing at Rajiv's video and have dropped amazing comments on it.

Click here to watch Rajiv's video

After watching this clip, even Neha Bhasin dropped a comment saying "And what about me being a victim of your drama ever since (laughing emojis)". Rajiv's other friends like Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, and others have also reacted to this video.

Rajiv Adatia in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Rajiv Adatia is presently winning hearts with his exceptional performance in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. His fun banter with host Rohit Shetty and his hilarious jokes is being loved by the audiences. During his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, he formed a great bond with Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Mr. Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, and others as well.

