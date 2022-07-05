Rajiv Adatia sings wrong lyrics of Aamir Khan's 'Aati Kya Khandala'; Jannat Zubair corrects him; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is being filmed currently in Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. They have been continuously sharing amusing pictures and videos of their fun time. The promos have started releasing and are giving us a glimpse of the stunts that can be seen in the upcoming episodes. This time around, known faces from the television industry like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and more will be seen conquering their fears.

Rajiv Adatia, who is also referred as being one of the most loved contestants in the previous season of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 14, is yet again making wonders on screen. He is seen enjoying his time with the other contestants. Today, Rajiv shared a video on his Instagram handle with Jannat Zubair. In this clip, Rajiv is seen singing Aamir Khan's song 'Aye, Kya bolti tu' but goes on to sing the wrong lyrics. Jannat then corrects him and sings the main part of the song. Rajiv however, hilariously fails again at repeating the lyrics. These entertaining reels of the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants are being loved by the audiences.

Earlier in a chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about the show Rajiv stated, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different reality show than other reality shows. This show is all about stunts, mind, and body. It is a very different show totally opposite of what I am as a person. It is a show which tests your physical and mental strength.”

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

