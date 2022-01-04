Rajiv Adatia slams Devoleena, comes out in support of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s ‘intimacy’ on Bigg

Bigg Boss 15 house is full of drama, love, controversies, and fights. Two of the strongest contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's growing bond inside the house has now become a topic of discussion. In one of the recent episodes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen condemning their intimacy inside the house. Devoleena was heard saying that it made others 'uncomfortable'. Even Rakhi Sawant warned Tejasswi of getting cozy with Karan on national television.

After the episode was aired, evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv took to his Twitter handle and slammed Devoleena, and shared his views on Rakhi’s discussion with Tejasswi. Supporting Tejasswi and Karan, Rajiv in his tweet mentioned that both of them are in their limits and have not done anything wrong. “Why is Devoleena so concerned about what Karan and Teju are doing! They are both in the limits and have not done anything wrong! Live and let others live! @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi,” he said adding a heart emoticon.

In the episode, Devoleena also told Rakhi Sawant about Tejasswi’s boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss house. Rakhi, in turn, revealed this to Karan who was left shocked. The actor later confronted Tejasswi and asked if this is the same person about whom they'd discussed earlier.

Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi, "If we've had this discussion earlier, then it doesn't matter to us." Later, Devoleena tells Teja that the alleged news about her having a boyfriend outside is all over the media. Shocked hearing this, Tejasswi asks, "Who is it? Kab paida hua? I don't care. I know what I am doing, mujhe fark nahin padta".