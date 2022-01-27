Rajiv Adatia upset with Tejasswi Prakash after she called Shamita Shetty 'aunty' in BB15 house

A recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed a feud between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty over Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’ during the fight. It apparently did not go well with Shamita’s fans and well-wishers and they called out the Swaragini actress for her remarks. Now, Shamita’s brother and former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia came forward and spoke on the incident. He was spotted by the paparazzi along with singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rajiv said that he is quite upset with Tejasswi over her remarks on Shamita. He further said that Shamita does not look like an aunty and is quite young. He also hoped that things go well between Tejasswi and Shamita in future. He also said that Shamita is the best player in the house. Rajiv also commented on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love relationship and said if they two are happy, everybody else is happy.

See video here

Rajiv Adatia recently had re-entered the house as a guest and came back with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale, making Rashami Desai a finalist. She got the ticket to finale and joined Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Shehajpal.

Bigg Boss 15 is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and will have its finale on January 29 and 30. Shehnaaz Gill will give tribute to her close friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale episode. A promo had been released on the Instagram handle of Colors TV.

