Rajjo First Episode Review: Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh's show about Uttarakhand floods tugs hearts

Television has evolved multifold in the past few years and gone are the days when daily soaps were all about the cliche 'saas-bahu' and 'revenge' sagas. The new-age content varies from couples with huge age gaps falling in love with each other, youngsters dreaming big and working towards their goals, people finding love post 40 and starting their second innings, surrogacy, and many such storylines. While these kinds of content may have broken the clutter, a new show, titled, Rajjo, has entered the television space with Rajveer Singh and debutant Celesti Bairagey.

Rajjo highlights the solid relationship between the mother Manorama (Gungun Uprari) and daughter Rajjo (Celesti). The show opens with the beautiful landscapes of Manali, the greenery, and snow-capped mountains, and the protagonist Rajjo keeping the dirt at bay from Mother Nature. Gradually, the story builds up the pace as Rajjo's single mother Manorama is introduced struggling to make ends meet with bare feet. Rajjo's only dream is to buy comfortable shoes for her mother. Manorama feels guilty for killing her daughter's childhood with responsibilities.

Throughout the episode, Manorama keeps asking Rajjo to not run, and the reason behind it is revealed through a backstory that involves betrayal. Manorama was a state-level runner but her fate changed after a dreadful episode in her life, and she doesn't want that to repeat with her daughter Rajjo. However, Rajjo is a fearless girl, who keeps running all the time. She crosses paths with Arjun (Rajveer Singh)- who is in the mountainous village to promote his business. Their meeting begins on a sour note, which leads to obstacles in Rajjo's racing competition, held by him. Despite Arjun's refusal, Rajjo barges across the start line and runs towards the finish line to win the prize for her mother - shoes.

While the protagonists and their respective families go on with their lives as on any regular day, the meteorologists predict heavy rainfall and cloud bursts, which are beyond anyone's control. The upcoming episode will see how the floods wash away the whole of Uttarakhand and several lives. Rajjo is originally shot in Manali but it's set on the Uttarakhand floods that happened in 2013. For its first, a television show has tapped into this topic.

Celesti Bairagey's performance as a debutant is fair enough while Rajveer fits in as Arjun - the USA return.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

