Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s beautiful love story proves modern romances can last forever

In the recent past, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding rumours have taken social media by storm. It seems that the lovebirds are eyeing to tie the knot amid November or December this year. However, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news. As per reports, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding venue is speculated to be in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Well, we will just have to wait for the couple to give us an official confirmation. But are you curious to know how the duo’s modern fairy tale romance began? Let us tell you how Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa fell head over heels for each other.

Love bloom

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met each other on the sets of the film CityLights. Love blossomed between the two and they have been together ever since then. For those unaware, the duo is in a relationship for over 9 years now. This is one love story that has stood the test of time and adverse situations and has become inspiring their fans for years.

Patralekhaa on meeting Rajkummar

In a lengthy Facebook post, Patralekhaa previously unveiled how their story began. “I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! And once we started working together– it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful – he’d bring everyone along with him like a tornado,” she articulated.

Long drives and movies

According to Patralekhaa, initially, the duo wouldn’t go out on official dates, but they’d enjoy long drives, watching movies and spending hours together. It is the level of ‘understanding’ that the duo craved from each other. “We wouldn’t officially go on dates, but we’d go for long drives, movies, or even sit at home and eat our hearts out. We’d even accompany each other for auditions – silently seeping in support. It’s all we needed – that understanding,” she added.

Little things matter

For the couple, it’s the little things that matter the most. While candidly speaking of their relationship, Patralekhaa added in a Facebook post, “And the best part is, he never stops making me feel as though he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? For two people to remind each other how grateful they are.”

We’re equals

Previously, when a media portal framed their headline as ‘Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa’, Rajkummar Rao quickly reacted to the story. He retweeted it on Twitter changing its title to ‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar.’ It seems what the future hold is of little importance to them. Instead, the couple continues to enjoy what they have now.

