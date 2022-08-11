Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor is 'critical' & on 'ventilator' after suffering heart attack

Raju Srivastava, who is a popular comedian in the entertainment industry, was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday. The actor and comedian suffered a heart attack yesterday and as per reports by PTI, his condition is critical and he is on ventilator. The 58-year-old actor was working out in a gym when he complained of feeling uneasy and was rushed to the hospital.

The comedian underwent angioplasty and is "critical and on ventilator", according to news agency PTI. He will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged. He was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am on Wednesday. "Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to the catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," the source told PTI.

The comedian, who has undergone angioplasty twice in the past, is under the care of Dr. Nitish Naik. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with the AIIMS director and also spoke with Shikha Srivastava, comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, to inquire about his health.

Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising. "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he had told PTI, adding that the comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

He has been in the capital since August 1. He had gone from Mumbai to Udaipur on July 29. After performing there on July 30, he returned to Delhi to meet his two brothers and friends.

On the work front, Raju Srivastava has carved a niche for himself in the world of stand-up comedy with his well-timed jokes and comic takes on some very relevant situations in life. He rose to fame with the first of its kind stand-up comedy talent hunt show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', with its first season premiering in the year 2005. He was last seen as special guest on India’s Laughter Champions, along with Sunil Grover.

