Raju Srivastava Health Update: Ahsaan Qureshi informs 'He's been unconscious for past 25-30 hours'

Raju Srivastava (58), known for his exceptional comic skills, and the current Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh, is admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. On Thursday morning, a PTI report stated that Raju Srivastava is in a 'critical' condition and has been put on a 'ventilator.'

Pinkvilla contacted comedian and Raju Srivastava's close friend Ahsaan Qureshi to get an update about his health. While talking to us, Ahsaan revealed, "Raju has been unconscious for the past 25-30 hours. The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive."

Doctors aren't allowing anyone to meet him: Ahsaan

Adding further, Ahsaan Qureshi said that he was supposed to fly to Delhi but Raju's family said that the doctors aren't allowing anyone to meet him. "Raju's wife asked not to come because the doctors aren't letting anyone see him. So, we are just waiting and praying for his speedy recovery. I am in Mumbai but my friends are there in AIIMS and I am constantly in touch with them."

On UP Government offering support to Raju Srivastava

A report in NDTV stated that Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have assured complete support to Raju Srivastava's family. Speaking about this, Ahsaan said, "Raju is the Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh and he's receiving all the care and support from the ministries."

Rajiv Thakur, who is also a close aide of Raju Srivastava, told Pinkvilla that he is in touch with Raju's manager, who is with him in the hospital.

