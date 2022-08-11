Raju Srivastava Health Update: UP CM Yogi Adityanath assures help; Minister Rajnath Singh in touch with AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a 'minor' heart attack while working out in the gym, informed Ahsaan Qureshi exclusively to Pinkvilla on Wednesday, August 10. As per PTI, the comedian's health has deteriorated and he has been shifted on a ventilator. Raju Srivastava's wife rushed to Delhi after hearing this news, and as per a report on NDTV, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called up Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava, and assured all 'possible' help.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also asked his officers to help Raju Srivastava's family in all possible ways, as he fights for his life. Raju (58) was rushed to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and he underwent angioplasty. Raju was working out in a gym in South Delhi. He was walking the treadmill and after feeling a little discomfort in his chest, he collapsed. The comedian's trainer took him to the hospital and immediate CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was given.

ANI has reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also in touch with AIIMS director and is constantly in touch to enquire about Raju Srivastava's health. The Minister even called up Raju Srivastava's wife to enquire about the comedian's health.

For the uninitiated, Raju Srivastava rose to popularity as a stand-up comedian through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and has appeared in Bollywood films namely, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar and Bombay To Goa to name a few. His 'Gajodhar Bhaiya' is one of the famous stand-up acts. Raju Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor is 'critical' & on 'ventilator' after suffering heart attack

