Raju Srivastava Health Update: Manager informs 'He can now move his body parts a bit'

Raju Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. On 10th August 2022, Raju was hospitalized at Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty.

Today, on 16th August, Raju's manager Nayan Soni shared the comedian's health update and informed that his condition is improving. In a PTI report, Nayan informed that Raju's condition is slowly getting better and he is responding to the treatment. He also shared that Raju can now move his body parts a bit. Sharing more information on the nation's favourite comedian, Nayan said that Raju continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator and doctors have informed them that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness.

On 13th August 2022, Raju's family issued a statement to give an update on his health condition and said that he is stable and requested to ignore any kind of rumours.

Earlier, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi gave Pinkvilla an update about his health and told that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support. He also said that even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has offered his support.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

