Raju Srivastava Health Update: Shekhar Suman says 'things are looking better'; Adds 'Prayers are being heard'

Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised for more than a fortnight and his family, fans are praying endlessly for his better recovery. The past few days have been extremely tough on Raju and his family as rumours about his demise were doing the rounds. In a statement issued by the family, they said that such news breaks their morale, especially in such trying times. Yesterday, the doctors informed the family that Raju Srivastava's brain had become unresponsive and only a 'miracle could save him.'

Amid all the gloomy news related to his health, a ray of hope arose as actor Shekhar Suman shared the latest update about Raju Srivastava's health. Shekhar shared that he is "out of the critical condition" that he was in yesterday. The actor tweeted, "Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har mahadev (sic)".

Shekhar Suman gives an update about Raju's health

On Thursday, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi told Pinkvilla, "Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago. He is in Delhi AIIMS as of now and I request everyone to pray for a miracle to happen."

Raju Srivastava's hospitalisation

It was on August 10 that Raju Srivastava was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. His condition hadn't seen any major improvement and this news by Shekhar Suman has given hope to his fans and well-wishers.

