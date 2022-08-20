Raju Srivastava Health Update: Sunil Pal says 'Raju ji is showing signs of recovery and soon he shall be back'

Raju Srivastava has been battling with his life at Delhi's AIIMS hospital for the past 15 days. The comedian was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest at his gym. Raju was given immediate CPR and angioplasty was done. A few days ago, his friend and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi informed Pinkvilla that Raju Srivastava's brain had stopped responding. On Friday, Shekhar Suman informed the comedian's fans that he has shown signs of improvement.

Sunil Pal gives an update about Raju Srivastava's health

This came as a breath of fresh air amid the gloomy news about Raju Srivastava's health. In a new video, released by Sunil Pal, he shared that Raju's brother Deepu Srivastava informed him about the comedian recovering well. Sunil is heard saying, "My friend Deepu Srivastava (Raju's younger brother) has given a piece of good news that Raju Ji's health is recovering slowly. He is showing good signs and our prayers are working. God has started showering his blessings, and soon our beloved Raju brother will return with the same enthusiasm, and our great comedian - the one and only Raju 'bhai' our 'Gajodhar bhaiya,' I feel will return with a bang. Please keep praying."

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.

