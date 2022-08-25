Raju Srivastava regains consciousness, informs Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava, who was hospitalised on August 10 after suffering cardiac arrest, has finally gained consciousness. The comedian battled for his life while being on the ventilator for all these days. Raju Srivastava's friend and comedian Sunil Pal informed through a video that he has gained consciousness. This news has certainly brought happiness to the comedian's family and fans, who have been praying endlessly for Raju's speedy recovery. In the video shared by Sunil Pal, he said that Raju Srivastava is a comedian, who has made everyone laugh, and God could never upset him.

Here's the video shared by Sunil Pal on his Instagram:

Yesterday, (August 24) India Today reported that Raju Srivastava was still on ventilator support and as per the comedian's family, there was a slight improvement in his health. The doctors were taking the help of neuro physiotherapy to treat him. Additionally, to improve his brain functionality the star comedian was made to listen to Amitabh Bachchan ’s voice, audio from his shows, and performances.

For the uninformed, Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. His close friends and family have been constantly updating fans about his health condition.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

