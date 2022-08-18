'Raju Srivastava's doctors have lost hope, let's pray for a miracle to save him,' says Ahsaan Qureshi

On 10th August, the nation's favourite comedian, Raju Srivastava was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. However, his condition hasn't seen any major improvement and on Thursday morning, Raju's friend and comedian Sunil Pal informed us that his brain has stopped functioning. This led to a wave of serious concern among his fans.

Rumours about Raju Srivastava's death were doing the rounds, leaving a tense situation among everyone. Pinkvilla contacted comedian-friend Ahsaan Qureshi to know the exact situation. He told us, "Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago. He is in Delhi AIIMS as of now and I request everyone to pray for a miracle to happen."

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.

