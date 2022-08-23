Raju Srivastava's security increased after unidentified man enters ICU to take selfie with him; Reports

On 10th August, the nation's favourite comedian, Raju Srivastava was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. However, his condition hasn't seen any major improvement. Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Recently, a report stated that an unidentified man had entered the ICU to take selfies with the comedian. Even though he has been detained by the hospital staff, his family is reportedly worried after the incident. For this reason, the security outside his room has apparently been beefed up.



Several reports emerged of his health update and critical condition. Shekhar Suman, who is currently seen in India's Laughter Champion as a judge, tweeted that Raju is unconscious but his organs are functioning normally.

Shekhar tweeted on Sunday (August 21), "Today’s update on Raju according to his family members.. His organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, the doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev."



Raju Srivastava is known for mimicking Bollywood actors and political leaders. He has been part of popular shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

