Raju Srivastava's wife confirms that he's stable and doctors are treating him well

Raju Srivastava, the nation's favourite comedian, was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on 10th August, following a cardiac arrest. Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. However, his condition hasn't seen any major improvement and on Thursday morning, Raju's friend and comedian Sunil Pal informed us that his brain has stopped functioning. This led to a wave of serious concern among his fans. Now the actor’s wife has issued a statement that he is stable.

The 58-year-old comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then. Raju’s wife Shikha said her husband is "stable" and the doctors are treating him well. She told PTI, “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes.”

Ms Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

She added, "My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity,"

Earlier a source told PTI, "He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness."

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

