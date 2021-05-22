Rajveer Singh resumes the shoot of Qurbaan Hua as his father is recovering from COVID 19

Rajveer Singh, who had taken a small break from the show Qurbaan Hua due to a personal reason, is now returning with a major twist. Read on to know more about the show’s upcoming track.

Here's a good news for all Qurbaan Hua fans! Rajveer Singh, who is playing the lead role in the popular show Qurbaan Hua, has resumed the shoot of the show. The actor had taken a short break after his father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital. However, now that his dad is on the road to recovery, Rajveer has joined the shoot. Interestingly, with his entry, the show will witness some major twists. As per the latest buzz, Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat will soon sort out all their differences and will reunite in the upcoming track.

To note, this was not the first when the actor was away from the show. Earlier, in April, Rajveer too had tested positive for the Coronavirus and the makers had to introduce a twist in the show to make up for his absence. The show witnessed a high voltage drama with Akansha Sareen coming on board as Raseeli who alleged that she is Shlok's mother. And it is just Neel who knows the truth. Now, with Rajveer's entry in the show, the audience can expect some high-intensity drama.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rajveer had spilled the beans on his recovery and how his mental health remained unaffected while battling the virus. He had shared, “I am from a Jatt family from Haryana. We are brought up in such a way where we are taught to deal with the situation and face it strongly rather than letting it affect our mental health. We are taught that whatever issues arise in life, we need to move on. So COVID-19 hasn't affected my mental health thankfully. I am taking all the precautions and measures and following what my doctor is advising. We all are in the same boat in this pandemic.”

Also Read: Qurbaan Hua series' lead actor Rajveer Singh tests positive for Covid 19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×