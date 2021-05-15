Rakhi Sawant admits getting attached to Abhinav Shukla during Bigg Boss 14: He was perfect in every way

Rakhi Sawant’s chemistry with Abhinav Shukla was one of the most entertaining elements of Bigg boss 14 and the actress continues to be in awe of that Abhinav’s persona.

Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, bagged a lot of attention with her stint on the popular reality show. While she was touted to be the ultimate entertainment queen of the season, it was her chemistry with Abhinav Shukla that made the headlines. The Pardesiya girl was seen claiming about falling in love with the actor and was also seen putting in every effort to woo her. Although it turned out to be an act, the audience had loved Rakhi and Abhinav’s equation.

Recently, during her interaction with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi admitted that while her love story with Abhinav was fake she did get attached to him. She also stated that Abhinav is perfect in every way and that he does care a lot for his wife Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi stated, “I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being. He cared for his wife a lot. He was perfect in every way.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi had also grabbed eyeballs as she had recently opened up on her marriage and even addressed the speculations regarding her husband. Talking about the same, the actress had stated, "I swear on my mother that my husband is in real and I did get married. I have never lied. I don’t know where my marriage is and at which stage. I don’t know if I am going to stay with my husband or not. Currently, the lockdown situation is going on and he is in Canada. Visa services have also not started."

Credits :Siddharth Kannan show via HT

