Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to distribute oxygen cylinders and serve country: 'You have crores of rupees'

Rakhi Sawant takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and she asks her to arrange for oxygen cylinders and distribute it among the people as she has a lot of money.

Rakhi Sawant is known for being straightforward. The actress came in the limelight once again after her entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. After coming out of the show, she is often seen interacting with the paps and giving interviews. She recently interacted with the media where she was seen asking to serve the country in this difficult situation. The actress came out of her car and talked about it to the paps.

Rakhi also gave advice to them when they are moving out in the city in the present COVID-19 situation. Among the many questions, the paparazzi questioned her on the opinion of Kangana Ranaut, who had said recently that the state of the country is very bad. There is a shortage of oxygen in many places. Rakhi was asked what she thinks of the present situation and what was her take on Kangana’s comment.

To this Main Hu Na actress replied that she is disappointed that the oxygen cylinders are not available. She requested Kangana Ranaut to serve the country in this difficult situation. She added that Kangana has crores of rupees, hence she should buy oxygen and distribute it among the needy people. She added that she is also doing the same.

Rakhi Sawant rose to fame with her drama and comedy in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She was seen creating ruckus in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. After coming out of the show, she was seen partying with former Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Credits :Times of India

