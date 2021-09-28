Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 15: I'll be happy to participate in BB with my husband Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant has a very strong connection with Bigg Boss and she somehow finds her way in every season of the show. She was contestant of the show in the first season and became the third runner- up. She was lasts seen as challenger in Bigg Boss 14, in which she entertained the audience with her high voltage drama and full-on comedy on the show.

Rakhi Sawant recently said that she wants to be a contestant of the show again. She said in an interview with Etimes TV, that she would love to go inside Bigg Boss house with her husband. She said, “They now invite me only as a wild card entry or as a guest and not as a contestant. I feel I should get a chance to go in as a full-fledged contestant in fact I'll be happy to participate in Bigg Boss with my husband Ritesh.”

On being asked if her husband actually exists or she had just made up a story, she said, "Of course he does! My husband Ritesh likes to keep a low profile and so people haven't seen him," she says. But then would he agree to be a part of Bigg Boss if they are offered the show, we ask. "Yes because that's a different thing altogether.”

Sharing her view on the Bigg Boss OTT contestants who will be part of hosted Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi said that Pratik was well deserving for Bigg Boss 15 and no other contestant should have been chosen. She said, “Bigg Boss is a show which celebs want to be a part of. When people like Khali and can enter the house then why would anyone say a no to the show? I think if some big hero or heroine participates, the TRP will go even higher.”

Rakhi is presently on a holiday with her mother. She said, “I wanted to take my mother out since long but due to her cancer treatment, I couldn’t take her anywhere. Now that the doctors have permitted, we decided to travel outside Mumbai. We couldn’t go abroad because she is yet to take her second COVID vaccine dose.”

Also read- Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant is ‘upset’ with makers for not inviting her: You called SidNaaz but not me