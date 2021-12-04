Rakhi Sawant to break her marriage & announce separation with husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15?

The mystery behind Rakhi Sawant and her wedding seems to be getting interesting day by day. Ever since she had announced her marriage, fans wanted to see her husband. The actress had not revealed the face of her hubby Ritesh until he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with his wife. Well, ever since the two have entered the house, they are not leaving a single stone unturned to create drama. Earlier in an interview, Rakhi had gone on to say that she fears Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and other girls as they might flirt with Ritesh. And now the latest reports suggest that the diva is all set to announce separation from hubby Ritesh in the upcoming episodes.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Telly Chakkar, Rakhi Sawant might break her marriage with Ritesh and announce her separation on live television. The report states that Rakhi will break her marriage with Ritesh inside the Bigg Boss house and tell the audience that she will leave Ritesh forever. There is no official confirmation on this yet but fans feel that it again might be a publicity stunt. Well, netizens were finding it hard to believe that the person who has entered the and in fact a post claimed that her husband is actually a cameraman from the Bigg Boss team. But her friends from the industry stood in her support.

According to Rakhi, she got married to Ritesh in 2019. She had shared a number of pictures on social media but never showed her husband publicly. It would be interesting to see what will be Rakhi’s next step in the show.

