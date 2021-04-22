Rakhi Sawant compliments her mother Jaya Sawant’s ‘catwalk’ after she recovers from cancer operation

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is recovering from her tumour surgery after a successful cancer operation. Take a look at how the actress welcomed her.

Rakhi Sawant has addressed her mother Jaya Sawant’s cancer struggle on countless occasions. A recent video went viral on social media which showed Rakhi getting emotional over her mother’s operation. During her brief interaction with the media, she thanked and Sohail Khan for their tremendous support and love. For the unversed, her mother underwent chemotherapy for which the actress and her friends from the TV industry paid several visits to the hospital to wish her a speedy recovery.

Rakhi had earlier revealed that her mother’s operation was indeed successful and that she was cancer-free. Now, in a video that the star posted on her Instagram handle, we can see her mother taking a walk with the support of her doctor while Rakhi captured the beautiful moment. The The Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s video made all her fans emotional as well as they expressed their relief in the comments section. While sharing the video, Rakhi penned, "Mom ka in catwalk and Hospital." Renowned actor Zareen Khan also showered love by commenting, "Wishing your mommy a speedy recovery."

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s video:

In the video which was shared by Rakhi, her mother also thanked Salman for financially supporting her treatment. “I fold my hands to thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus that we have no money, and wondered if I will die without treatment” she said. She called him an ‘angel’ and further added, “He and his family stood by me and helped me to get this operation done. I thank God, I thank Salman.”

Also Read| WATCH: Rakhi Sawant breaks down while thanking Salman Khan after her mother's successful cancer operation

Credits :Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Share your comment ×