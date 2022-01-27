Rakhi Sawant demands ‘six packs like Umar’ from hubby Ritesh as she steps out with him

Rakhi Sawant is one of the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and she won several hearts with her funny antics inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. But, it seems like she has been eliminated from the house as on Wednesday, she was spotted by the paparazzi along with her husband Ritesh Singh, a former Bigg Boss contestant. The duo posed for the cameras and also indulged in cute banter. In the video, Rakhi was seen demanding ‘six-pack abs like Umar Riaz’ from her husband.

Rakhi wore an orange sweatshirt and Ritesh wore a white tee, paired up with a black jeans. He completed his look with a leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses. Rakhi also asked the paparazzi how is her husband. To which, camerapersons said, ‘Ek dum Kadak’. They also told Rakhi that the couple is ‘Ram milayi jodi’. In the funny banter, Rakhi asked her husband Ritesh to join the gym as she wants him to get six-pack abs like Umar Riaz, a former Bigg Boss contestant. To which, Ritesh jokingly said that he will join the gym from tomorrow.

See video here

Rakhi Sawant reached in Top 6 in Bigg Boss 15 along with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is near to its finale and the last episodes will air on January 29 and 30. Shehnaaz Gill, a former BB contestant will pay tribute to her close friend Sidharth Shukla, who passed away last year.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant creates a huge scene as Rashami Desai calls her 'cheap'