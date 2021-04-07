Rakhi Sawant is disappointed with lockdown; Says 'I'll do kathak at home to remove Covid from my building

Rakhi Sawant is very disappointed as her Zumba studio is closed due to lockdown. The actress shares that she will dance at her home to drive away the virus.

Rakhi Sawant has become upset due to the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra state. The popular actress and dancer expressed her concern to the paps as she reached her Zumba class. She became disappointed because the Zumba studio was closed due to Covid and the lockdown. But this did not bother her for long as started talking to the paparazzi. The actress talked about the present wave of Coronavirus and its impact on her personal and professional life.

She told that her life is a mess and she can’t go anywhere. She came up with the idea that she will do dance practice at home and will shake her entire building with her kathak as well as ballet. She joked that Covid will leave her building due to her dance.

She was asked about her views on the new music video of Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra named ‘Galat’, to which she replied that she has not seen it yet. She wished good luck to both the actors for their video.

While she was being clicked a fan came to get a selfie with her, but she refused as he was not wearing a mask. The actress said to him that it is because of people like him that the state is facing a lockdown situation.

Rakhi Sawant after her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 became popular again and she is thankful to the fans for loving her.

Also read- Rakhi Sawant is missing Bigg Boss house; shares hilarious video of washing utensils

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×