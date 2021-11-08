Rakhi Sawant does it again, makes funny video imitating Mithoon Chakraborty; Padmini Kolhapuri says 'Waah'

Rakhi Sawant is a name of fame in the entertainment industry for her funny antics and fiery comments on other celebrities. The actress is often seen in funny getups as she entertains her fans with some funny actions. Rakhi Sawant is presently in Dubai, where she met up with Padmini Kohapure and was seen dancing with her in an Arabian getup. She shared a post sharing her excitement on meeting the legendary actress.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen with the veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure. She was dressed in a beautiful white gown. Rakhi Sawant has also seen wearing a white cloth over her dress. She is seen dancing around Padmini as she does the signature step of Mithun Chakraborty. She is seen dancing along with Padmini on their hit track ‘Tumse Milkar Na Jane’, from Pyar Jhukta Nahin. Rakhi Sawant says, “Mera Padmini how are you… Dubai me hum dono enjoy kar rhe hai mai Mithun da and Padmini Kolhapuri.”

Rakhi Sawant often shares hilarious posts on social media for her fans. She had recently met with veteran actress Zeenat Aman also in Dubai and she had shared video of the same. She was seen dancing around Zeenat on her superhit song Laila Main Laila. Zeenat Aman said she is more than Laila, she is Rakhi Sawant. She also hugged her and got picture clicked with her. Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she was interacting with the contestants and making them play games.



