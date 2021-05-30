Rakhi Sawant dressed as 'Mastani' finds her ‘Bajirao’ in Rahul Vaidya; Singer reacts

Rakhi Sawant has shared a hilarious post on her official Instagram handle. The post has gone viral on social media.

Rakhi Sawant and her funny antics are still fresh in the minds of the audience. We all remember how she had entertained everyone in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was also awarded ‘Entertainer of the season’. And now she is back once again with her another funny post. She had recently shared a picture where she was dressed as ‘Mastani’ on Instagram. And to add more twist to it she has shared another picture with singer Rahul Vaidya. The picture has gone viral on social media.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘Mujhe Bajirao mil Gaya.’ In the picture, she has recreated ’s Mastani look and Rahul Vaidya is dressed as Bajirao. The poster has left everyone in splits including the singer also. He cannot control his laugh and wrote, "Mastani (sic)," along with several laughing face emojis. He is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat also commented and dropped a heart emoji.

One of the fans wrote, ‘U both entertained us a lot together in big boss..thank u for that.’ It is worthy to mention here that the actress was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but she rejected the offer citing Abhinav Shukla as the reason.

Recently, the singer had released a song ALY. The song lyrics were written by Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. Back in the reality show, she had grabbed headlines for her marriage and husband. She also revealed that he is already married and have one child.

Credits :Rakhi Sawant Instagram

