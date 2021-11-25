Rakhi Sawant on entering Bigg Boss 15 with husband: ‘Finally the world will see my husband Ritesh’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and an entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant will be seen entering the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. She had confirmed that she will be entering with her husband Ritesh. In an interview with Etimes TV, she shared that Ritesh is a real person and not just a figment of her imagination. She said that she is happy that Ritesh agreed to join her on Bigg Boss and called him sweetheart. She said that he agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss for her sake.

Rakhi said, “Of course I am married, and finally the world will see my husband Ritesh. I am entering the Bigg Boss house along with him. I am very happy and looking forward to this stint in BB15." She further added, “People didn’t believe me at all when I said that I was married to a businessman named Ritesh. People called me a liar and said I was doing it for publicity. They refused to believe me because I did not have any pictures or videos to show or because I didn't invite anyone for my wedding."

Rakhi was in Bigg Boss season 1 and last year too she went in, but this time in season 15, she is determined to win the trophy. She said she will use all tactics for ensuring her win this time.

Talking about the effect of the show Bigg Boss in her life, Rakhi said that the show helped her to begin the second innings of her career and she is very grateful for that. She shared that it changed her life and she received lots of love after BB14. She also got work for the entire year and things were well for her. She added that she will always be a part of the show and even when its 200th season will air, she will be in it.



