Rakhi Sawant expresses anger on Bigg Boss: They use me like tissue, squeeze all juice for entertainment

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to have its grand finale this weekend, 29 and 30 January. Thus, things are quite heated up at the BB house currently. Recently, in a video, Rakhi Sawant who was one of the contestants of this season, expressed her sadness at once again being eliminated from the show to the paparazzi. Rakhi addressed the press assembled outside her gym, lamenting the fact that the show utilises her as entertainment every season but refuses to give her the winner's award.

Getting emotional as she talked to the paps, Rakhi said every year Bigg Boss uses her like a tissue. “Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu” She added that as long as the orange has any juice, Bigg Boss squeezes it all out for entertainment and throw the rinds away. “Main koi santra, nimbu ya koi tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss ki aap mujhse entertainment lege but jab finale ka samay aaega doosron ko le jaege finale mein,” she expressed. She also said that she loves the show too much and that she was worthy of the trophy and deserved it.

Check the video HERE

All her fans also commented on the video in her favour and said that she had the right to feel used. A fan commented, “Yeah... She was called because of low trp... But even her presence couldn't save the show... She is right to feel used.” Many wrote that it was quite unfair on Bigg Boss’ part.

