Rakhi Sawant gives a sweet message to Shehnaaz Gill; Says ‘Cheer up and do something big’

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted the reality show Bigg Boss season 13 due to her cute and funny antics. She won millions of hearts and her closeness with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla was liked by many. However, his untimely demise left everyone heartbroken and in shock including Shehnaaz. Although, the 26-year-old actor-singer had returned to the sets of Bigg Boss to pay a tribute to Sidharth Shukla on the finale day of season 15. She garnered a lot of praise for her heart-melting performance and even the reality show’s host Salman Khan cheered her up. Recently, Rakhi Sawant, a former Bigg Boss contestant cheered Shehnaaz Gill and asked her to do something big.

While interacting with the paparazzi, Rakhi said “Shehnaaz rockstar hai, pure desh ki dhadkan hai aur bahut hi amazing hai. Mai Shehnaaz ko yahi kehna chahugi ki Sid ko toh hum bhul nhi sakte kabhi wo hamare dilo me hai aur wo kahin nahi gya yahi hamare sath hai pr tum cheer up kro and kuch dhamaka kro jaise finale par dhamaka kiya tha.” (Shehnaaz is a rockstar and is the heartbeat of the whole country. She is amazing. We won’t be able to forget Sidharth (Shukla) ever as he lives in our hearts and he is here with all of us. But you, Shenaaz cheer up and do something big like you did in the finale of Bigg Boss 15.)

For those unaware, Shehnaaz Gill paid a tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss Season 15. Sidharth who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away at the age of 41 last year.

