Rakhi Sawant on her separation with husband Ritesh: ‘I loved him so much and he left me’

Just a day before Valentine's Day, Rakhi Sawant announced her separation with husband Ritesh via social media post. In her statement, the actor had said that she was 'really sad and heartbroken'. It was during Bigg Boss 15 show when Rakhi had introduced Ritesh for the first time on national television. Now, in a recent interview, the television actress opened up on her separation and said that she loved Ritesh but he decided to leave her.

Speaking with Times of India, Rakhi said crying, "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me.” She added that her heart broke as after coming out of the Bigg Boss house she got to know that he already has a wife and a kid. Rakhi further said the she is trying to come to terms with the fact that everything has ended.

On Sunday, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a post which read, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Bos show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”

