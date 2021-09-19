Rakhi Sawant & Kamya Punjabi send best wishes to Divya Agarwal as she wins Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT has finally pulled its curtains down after it got its winner in Divya Agarwal. It was a dhamakedar grand finale that witnessed an intense fight between five finalists - Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. However, it was Divya who managed to beat all the odds and lifted the winner’s trophy while Nishant was declared as the first runner up of Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since Divya was announced the winner of the show, the social media has been abuzz with best wishes for the actress.

Joining them, Rakhi Sawant and Kamya Punjabi also hailed Divya for winning Bigg Boss OTT. Rakhi shared a video on Instagram as she congratulated Divya Agarwal. She stated, “Congratulations guys. Divya Agarwal has won Bigg Boss OTT. Congratulations”. Rakhi captioned the video as, “Congratulations Divya Agarwal winner of big boss ott”. On the other hand, Kamya, who has been supporting Divya, was quite excited about the actress’ triumph. She tweeted, “Congratulations @Divyakitweet very well deserved… akele rahi par tooti nahi aur kar dikhaya… so so proud of you”.

Check out Rakhi Sawant and Kamya Punjabi’s post:

Congratulations @Divyakitweet very well deserved… akele rahi par tooti nahi aur kar dikhaya… so so proud of you @VootSelect #biggbossottwinner https://t.co/LJXFSFX2SD — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 18, 2021

To note, apart from the winner’s trophy, Divya Agarwal also took home Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, Kamya has also lauded Divya’s journey on Bigg Boss OTT and called her a lone warrior after a video of her journey was shared on social media. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress wrote, “Journey chahe jaisi bhi dikhai ho I like @Divyakitweet#lonewarrior”.

