Rakhi Sawant looks like desi Cleopatra outside Bigg Boss 15 set; Says ‘Will sue if anybody touches me’

Rakhi Sawant is a synonym for entertainment and her spontaneous yet funny antics are proof. It was a sad day for her fans as she got eliminated from Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 that too reaching too close to the winning trophy. But, it seems like Rakhi is unstoppable when it comes to entertaining her fans. On Friday, she was spotted by the paparazzi along with her husband Ritesh Singh outside the set of Bigg Boss 15. But her cute banter with the paparazzi is surely unmissable.

As Rakhi was spotted, the camerapersons hopped to get a click. To which, she jokingly said, “Agar kisi ne mujhe chhua toh mai 200 crore ka maan haani ka dawa kar dungi” (If anybody touches me, I’ll sue them with Rs 200 crore defamation case). Her statement left everybody in laughter. Rakhi was seen wearing a blue dress and her hair accessories was surely over the top. She later told the paparazzi that she is definitely supporting Shamita Shetty now.

See video here

Previously, while talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant went all emotional due to her eviction from the show and said that Bigg Boss uses her as a tissue every year. She said, “Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu.” She added that as long as the orange has any juice, Bigg Boss squeezes it all out for entertainment and throws the rinds away. She also said that she loves the show too much and that she was worthy of the trophy and deserved it.

