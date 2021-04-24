Rakhi Sawant opens up on her marriage: ‘I swear on my mother that my husband is real & that I did get married’

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has always in the headlines. The actress has admitted that she is married and also shared some more information.

Rakhi Sawant has always managed to grab headlines and especially for her personal life. She is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and has been part of films and reality shows. She was recently seen in the Bigg Boss season 14 and entertained the audience a lot. The actress even got the title of entertainer of the season. But while she was inside the house, the Main Hoon Na actress had made some shocking revelations regarding her marriage. Rakhi got married secretly and had never shown her husband's face in public.

There are many speculations regarding her husband, but the actress has never clarified anything. However, recently, she has opened up about it and said, "I swear on my mother that my husband is in real and I did get married. I have never lied. I don’t know where my marriage is and at which stage. I don’t know if I am going to stay with my husband or not. Currently, the lockdown situation is going on and he is in Canada. Visa services have also not started."

It is worth mentioning here that in the Bigg Boss house she had admitted that her husband is already married and has a child. She had made this revelation to Rahul Vaidya, who was shocked to hear this.

Meanwhile, the actress has also said that she has been receiving many reality show offers but will take a call when her mother is alright. Her mother has recently undergone surgery. She had shared a video in which the actress thanked for helping her in the treatment.

