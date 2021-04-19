Rakhi Sawant posts videos of her mom being taken for operation & thanks Salman Khan for helping with treatment

Rakhi Sawant’s mother will be operated today and her tumour will be removed. The actress took the chance and thanked Salman Khan and his family for supporting her in this tough time.

Rakhi Sawant has entertained the audience with her funny antics during her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. She became one of the favourite contestants of the reality show. It was during the show that she came to know about her mother’s tumour. And the actress revealed that she took part in the Bigg Boss because of financial problems. Today, her mother is undergoing an operation to remove the tumour. The actress shared two videos from the hospital and thanked for helping her in treatment.

Sharing the videos on her official Instagram handle, Rakhi wrote, “Thanks to God and Salman khan bhai.” In the video, the actress is seen standing in the hospital room and saying, “Finally, cancer ka wo tumour hai wo nikaal denge doctor. Mom ab aapko koi tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, body me se cancer nikal jayega permanently. Her mother was seen lying on the bed. Rakhi’s mother also thanked and said, “Jesus ko hum pray karte the, ki jab humare paas paise nahi hai toh hum kya karenge. Parmeshwar ne Salman Khan ko angel banaake humare jeevan me bheja. Mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hai, unki puri family khadi hai, uske liye thanks.”

In the next video, the actress’s mother is seen getting prepared for the operation theatre. Rakhi is heard saying, “Mumma koi tension nai. Okay.”

Recently, the actress had expressed her concern after the Maharashtra Government announced the Janta curfew. She said that the present wave of Coronavirus has affected her personal and professional life.

