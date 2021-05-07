Rakhi Sawant predicts the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Calls Abhinav Shukla a ‘very strong’ contestant

Rakhi Sawant opened up about whom she thinks could be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress also revealed that from this year’s contestants list, Divyanka Tripathi is one of her favourites

Rakhi Sawant who has always entertained fans with her witty personality and remarkable sense of humour has shared her thoughts on who would be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The TV actress was spotted by the paparazzi when she headed out for a run earlier today and the star talked about the adventure reality show’s upcoming season. Last night, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and were papped while heading to the airport for the season’s shoot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Rakhi opened up about whom she thinks could be the winner of the new season. The actress said she believed Abhinav Shukla could win the title because he’s ‘strong’. She explained in Hindi, “Abhinav Shukla is very strong, I feel he will win.” Rakhi also revealed that from this year’s contestants list, is one of her favourites. She also wondered why Rahul Vaidya partook in the show. The star elaborated that the actor has chronic back problems, and prayed for him to return home safely. She also said that instead of him, Vidhu Dara Singh should’ve joined this season.

On a lighter note, Rakhi also talked about not having a fear of lions or snakes and comically explained her bravery by talking about fictional characters Mowgli and Tarzan. She said in Hindi, "Do you know who I am? Have you heard of Mowgli? Tarzan and Mowgli? They were my forefathers.” Her hysterical and clever response is bound to make people crack up.

Also Read| Rakhi Sawant compliments her mother Jaya Sawant’s ‘catwalk’ after she recovers from cancer operation

Share your comment ×