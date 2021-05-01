Rakhi Sawant proves she is the real 'entertainment queen' as she chants ‘Go corono go’ in front of paps; Watch

Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by paps on a scooter and told them to always carry a sanitizer. Read on to know more.

Rakhi Sawant has started her new innings after her entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress and dancer was named the entertainer of the Bigg Boss house for her comedy and drama that she created in the house. The actress was recently spotted at a coffee shop in Mumbai. She was carrying a bottle of hand sanitizers and she was seen telling Coronavirus to leave. She also started chanting ‘go coronavirus go’, which amused all the paparazzi over there.

The actress was heard saying, “Bhaag le corona, varna main tujhe jala dungi. Nikal jaa yahaan se (Leave, corona, or else I will burn you. Get out from here)”. Then she walked out of the café and sprayed the sanitizer on a scooter. She sprayed sanitizer on its handles and sat on it. She also advised the paparazzi to sanitize everything around them and told them that sanitizer is our life so they should carry it everywhere with them.

People started commenting on her actions for she was roaming freely outside in the COVID 19 situation amidst rise in the cases. Some of the people asked why she was roaming outside and if there is no lockdown for her, while others said that she is always roaming outside and talking about removing COVID-19, what an irony. Some also called her entertainment queen.

Rakhi Sawant was one of the participants of the show Bigg Boss 14 and she had entered the house as a challenger. She was among the top finalists of the show and walked out with Rs 14 lakh.

