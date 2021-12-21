Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh on first wife Snigdha Priya’s allegations: She ran away with another man

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh has been making headlines ever since he has entered the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. He made his first appearance on the show and ended all the rumours. But after he entered the show, a picture of him with his first wife and kid went viral on social media. Fans started trolling him and to add to it his first wife Snigdha Priya, who is in the picture, also accused him of domestic violence. Now he is out of the show and spoke on all the accusations levelled at him.

As mentioned in India Today, Ritesh, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house, said that Snigdha is my first wife and we got married in 2014. “Till now I did not want to share this but now I think it is necessary. She ran away with a man for a while, and then she came back to me. Just because of my son, I accepted her back, but she ran away again with the same man. That is when I decided to file for a divorce," he added.

On the claim of beating her for four hours, Ritesh said, "She hasn't stayed with me, then where is the question of me beating her? Please ask her how many years she has stayed with me since 2014? She has not even stayed with her parents. She does not even let my son talk to me."

Rakhi’s husband also mentioned that he has all the proof with him. Even when Ritesh was inside the house, Salman Khan had warned him for his behaviour. He had misbehaved with Rakhi which did not go well with the netizens. On this, he said that he regrets not sharing strategy with Rakhi. “I wanted to purposely fight with Rakhi so that the house gets divided into two camps and ultimately Rakhi and I would come together. But I didn’t imagine that my behaviour with Rakhi would have such a huge impact outside and I would get evicted from the show,” he was quoted saying to TOI.

